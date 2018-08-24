Surrey men charged in North Delta forcible confinement incident

The two men are facing charges after alledgedly confining two employees during a break-in this month

Two Surrey men who allegedly broke into a North Delta business and held two employees against their will on Aug. 2 are now facing charges.

Jerad Cole Couchman, 35, and Harvey Peter Hogan, 51, are facing a combined 11 charges. Both have been charged with robbery, using a firearm during the robbery, pointing a firearm whether loaded or unloaded, confining two individuals without lawful authority, and breaking and entering. Hogan is facing another charge of committing committing an indictable offence while having his face masked.

According to an earlier DPD press release, the two men allegedly forced their way into a business in the 10300-block of Nordel Court around 2 a.m. on Aug. 2. They then confronted two employees, who were held against their will.

Police also said there was a significant amount of damage inside the business, but the two employees were not harmed.

RELATED: Police investigating forcible confinement incident in North Delta

Couchman and Hogan are both in custody. Hogan is in court today (Aug. 24), and Couchman will be in court on Aug. 29.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter