Surrey men charged in crash that left 17-year-old girl with ‘life-altering’ injury

An SUV crashed into a pole in Surrey on July 12, 2019 in the 6300-block of 128th Street. (File photos: Shane Mackichan)

Two men have been charged after an investigation of a “serious” crash in Newton in 2019.

The investigation started following a single-vehicle crash in the 6300-block of 128th Street around 1:17 a.m. on July 12, 2019, according to a Surrey RCMP release Thursday (July 16).

READ ALSO: 17-year-old girl seriously hurt after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey, July 12, 2019

In the crash, police said a white BMW SUV “left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.”

A 17-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the SUV, “suffered a life-altering injury.”

The 20-year-old driver of the BMW was also taken to hospital, but had been released the same day, police said in an earlier release.

Through the investigation, RCMP stated that a second vehicle and driver involved in the crash were identified.

Vikram Singh Grewal, 19, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, police said. He also has a 10-month driving prohibition, RCMP added.

Pavandeep Singh Dhaliwal, 21, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, along with a one-year driving prohibition, according to police.

Surrey RCMP said the two men are from Surrey.

“This collision resulted in a life-altering injury for a young woman, and has also undoubtedly impacted the lives of both of the drivers involved,” said Sergeant Ian MacLellan, of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. “We want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be a responsible road user, and avoid high-risk driving behaviour.”

At the time, Surrey RCMP said “early indications” were that speed was a factor in the crash.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

car crashSurreysurrey rcmp