A simulation lab at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been helping healthcare professionals train during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)

A simulation lab at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been helping healthcare professionals train during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Memorial Hospital’s simulation lab trains professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Hospitals Foundation contributing $100K toward new technologies

A simulation lab at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been helping healthcare professionals train during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the Surrey Hospitals Foundation is investing another $100,000 for new simulation technologies, contributing to a total of $1.3 million of funding since its inception in 2015.

Lisa Ewart, clinical practice consultation and simulation program lead in Fraser Health said the hospital foundation, along with Fraser Health and the University of British Columbia partnered together in 2015 to set up the simulation lab that includes “realistic-looking” patient rooms that have monitors, emergency equipment and mannequins that “react like real patients.”

“They can cry, blink, talk and they can respond to care that’s given by healthcare professionals,” she said.

Ewart said the lab was mostly used for better understanding patients who were deteriorating or emergency situations.

“When COVID came along back in March of last year, our focus changed to really supporting frontline healthcare workers related to what do they need to know, what do they need to do to be able to care for patients coming in with COVID?”

An example, Ewart said, is focusing on some of the “checklists and protocols” used when intubating a patient.”

“It gives them opportunities to ask more questions about why are they doing it this way, how else can they use a checklist to help inform practice so that they’re creating a safe environment for patients.”

According to a release from the Surrey Hospitals Foundation, the simulation lab conducted 217 COVID-19 process simulations and trained over 900 hospital staff members between March and June 2020 alone.

It used scenarios “that were developed based on current pandemic guidelines from the Emergency Operations Committee,” which occurred in emergency, intensive care, cardiac care, medical/surgical cohort units and COVID-19 testing centres.

The simulation lab includes three high-tech rooms, two debrief rooms, three skill rooms and one virtual reality surgical simulation room.

Ewart said the simulation lab has been able to expand into a program thanks to the funding, which provides education needs at an interdisciplinary level to healthcare professionals such as physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and nursing and medical students.

Initially, the lab started with just Ewart running it, but over the last few years and especially the past six months, it has expanded to a team of 0f 10.

“I think we’ve only just started to touch out there as to what we can actually do. There’s still many other areas that could benefit from the services such as long-term care or community areas, such as clinics. I think right now we’re just starting to break ground and there’s lots more to come.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca shot, encourages others

Just Posted

A horse and driver cruise around the track at Fraser Downs in Cloverdale Sept. 14, 2020 amid smoke from U.S. forest fires. Harness Racing B.C. announced it’s halting the spring season two weeks early because of a lack of money and says racing won’t continue in September without and influx of cash. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Harness racing suspended at Fraser Downs

Spring season ends early, 135 workers out of jobs

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale April 12, 2021. 176th will not host Cloverdale Market Days this year as the popular street fest is just the latest casualty in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Market Days cancelled again

Organizer says popular street fest will return in 2022

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions against new model; BCSS and its board in favour

Surrey city Councillor Brenda Locke. (File photo)
Surrey councillor trying to get policing referendum on the table, again

‘I’m sending it back for clarification,’ mayor decides

A simulation lab at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been helping healthcare professionals train during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Memorial Hospital’s simulation lab trains professionals during COVID-19 pandemic

Surrey Hospitals Foundation contributing $100K toward new technologies

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

The female driver of this Jeep Grand Cherokee (right) was driving erratically with a young child inside on Highway 1 eastbound. After hitting a barrier and a parked car, she finally exited the highway at Yale Road West and came to a stop. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Video captures woman driving erratically with child after hitting barrier, car on Hwy 1 in Chilliwack

Smoke seen coming from SUV as it continues to travel eastbound of shoulder of highway

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault, and is now being sued by the victim. (files)
Former Pitt Meadows city councillor sued for sex assault

David Murray was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a teen 25 years earlier

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Police Const. Deepak Sood is under review by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. after making comments to a harm reduction advocate Sunday, April 11. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Vancouver officer convicted of uttering threats under watchdog review again

Const. Deepak Sood was recorded Sunday saying ‘I’ll smack you’ and ‘go back to selling drugs’ to a harm reduction advocate

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Hospitalization up to 425, six more virus-related deaths

The Nautical Dog Cafe at Skaha marina is getting its patio ready in hopes Mother Nature will provide where provincial restrictions have taken away indoor dining. (Facebook)
‘A lot of instability’: B.C. restaurants in layoff limbo

As COVID-19 cases stay high, restaurants in British Columbia are closed to indoor dining

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland responds to a question during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Expectations high as Trudeau Liberals get ready to unveil first pandemic budget

The Liberals will look to thread an economic needle with Monday’s budget

Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vancouver the largest source of domestic flights with COVID-19 cases: data

This month alone, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived

Most Read