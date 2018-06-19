Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel in Surrey. (file photo)

Surrey mayor’s state of city address back on at Sheraton

New date for mayor’s fourth annual address, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, is September 19

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner’s annual state of the city luncheon is back on at the Sheraton.

The new date for the mayor’s fourth annual address, hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade, is September 19 at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel at 15269-104th Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The mayor will be speaking on the city’s economic progress.

It had been originally scheduled for May 24 at the hotel but was cancelled after roughly 120 unionized employees went on strike on May 1st. The strike was resolved within a month, though.

“Thank you to everyone for their patience as we re-scheduled this event,” said Anita Huberman, CEO of the board of trade. “We look forward to hosting Mayor Hepner for her final state of the city address.”

Hepner is not seeking re-election. Surrey voters go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 20, to elect a new mayor, as well as city councillors and school trustees.

