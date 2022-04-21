Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Doug McCallum’s trial on a charge of public mischief confirmed for Oct. 31, two weeks after civic election

The next step in Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s court case on a charge of public mischief will be a pre-trial conference set for Aug. 31 in Surrey provincial court.

That date was confirmed by a Judicial Case Manager on Thursday, April 21, as well as the Oct. 31 date for the start of his seven-day trial. A plea has still not been taken.

The mayor is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

McCallum’s trial is scheduled to begin two weeks after the Oct. 15 civic election, in which he is expected to run for another term in office.



