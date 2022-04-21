Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

In court

Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Doug McCallum’s trial on a charge of public mischief confirmed for Oct. 31, two weeks after civic election

The next step in Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s court case on a charge of public mischief will be a pre-trial conference set for Aug. 31 in Surrey provincial court.

That date was confirmed by a Judicial Case Manager on Thursday, April 21, as well as the Oct. 31 date for the start of his seven-day trial. A plea has still not been taken.

The mayor is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor’s ‘Halloween’ trial a ‘nightmare for Surrey voters’, Annis says

McCallum’s trial is scheduled to begin two weeks after the Oct. 15 civic election, in which he is expected to run for another term in office.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCriminal Justice

Previous story
Missing Cowichan Valley 7-year-old Violet Bennett returned safe and sound
Next story
‘Just the beginning’: 14 graves found at former residential school in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

A new complex-care and supportive housing building in Green Timbers was unveiled April 21, 2022 at 9810 Foxglove Dr. in Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey supportive housing project featuring 130 units unveiled in Green Timbers

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum during an event at Surrey City Hall on Oct. 5, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for Aug. 31

Surrey's Gordon Fisher won $500,000 with a lottery ticket purchased at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre in South Surrey. (BCLC photo)
Surrey man wins $500,000 in April Fool’s Day lottery draw

Surrey resident John Cody with part of his massive collection of vinyl records, DVDs and books. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Big job for Surrey musician as his huge record collection is moved to another house