A Google Maps screenshot of Tamanawis Secondary School. (Screenshot: Google Maps)

Surrey mayor thanks RCMP for making quick arrest after 18-year-old stabbed outside school

Reports say victim was there picking younger brother up from school

Surrey’s mayor is thanking the RCMP for making a quick arrest after an 18-year-old was killed in a school parking lot stabbing Tuesday (Nov. 22).

“As mayor and as a mother and grandmother, my heart is with all who have been impacted by this senseless tragedy,” Locke stated in a release. “I would like to commend Surrey RCMP for their quick response which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect.”

The 18-year-old victim died after being stabbed outside Tamanawis Secondary school in Newton.

Punjabi media are reporting on Twitter that the victim was there to pick up his younger brother from the school. They are also naming the victim but the Now-Leader has chosen not to until his identity can be confirmed.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said they responded to reports of a stabbing outside the school at 12:08 p.m. They said a man who was suffering from stab wounds was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Police said they arrested a suspect “who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells.”

In a statement released Tuesday, Ian McGennis, the principal of Tamanawis Secondary school, stated that the stabbing victim was “not a member of our school community.”

McGennis added, the school was placed “on a hold and secure, which involves everyone remaining inside the school as exterior doors are secured.”

Meanwhile, a tweet sent at 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday by someone claiming to be a student at Tamanawis stated, “today an assailant went on a stabbing spree outside my school. The condition of those attacked is unknown, but our classes were locked, RCMP was on its toes in and around the building.”

Counselling is being made available to students.

Police are asking anyone with information to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) .

– With file from Anna Burns


