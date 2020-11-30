Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey mayor taking it on the chin during budget public hearing

So far, he’s cut three callers off during Monday’s virtual meeting

Surrey’s finance committee’s public hearing dealing with the 2021 city budget Monday afternoon devolved into a fierce verbal attack against Mayor Doug McCallum as speaker after speaker lined up, virtually speaking, to give him what-for.

So far the mayor has cut four callers off as the meeting is still going on, digitally.

“Your comments must be respectful,” McCallum said at the outset. “I’ll say it again, you must be respectful.”

General manager finance Kam Grewal property tax increase limited to 2.9 per cent

Surrey’s general manager of financing Kam Grewal says the city’s policing transition from the Surrey RCMP to the Surrey Police Service is expected to be “fundamentally complete” by the end of 2022.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor, councillor, a canyon apart on proposed tax hike

READ ALSO: Surrey’s $40M forecasted deficit now expected to be $416k surplus by year’s end

READ ALSO: Surrey to get 10 more firefighters under proposed city budget

READ ALSO: Surrey’s top cop blindsided by $45M budget reduction, says memo obtained by ‘Now-Leader’

READ ALSO: Model says $2.9 million spent on Surrey policing transition so far

Ivan Scott, organizer of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign, called the plan an ‘immoral and deceptive budget” and accused McCallum of “haughtiness.” He characterized the budget as an “attack and assault” on low income earners and charged that the current council is the “worst municipal government in Surrey’s history.

“It is personal, Mr. McCallum,” Scott said. “You’re shoving your hand into my pocket.

He denounced the budget as the “deepest display of trickery.”

McCallum thanked Scott for his comments.

Resident Debbie Johnstone called the budget a “kick in the gut,” as well as “insulting, heartless, cruel and mean-spirited.”

She was cut off after telling McCallum “there is a special place in hell for you.”

Resident Richard Landale was also cut off.

“Just a minute!” he protested. “You can’t cut me off!”

READ ALSO: ‘It’s just so easy to hit the button and mute somebody,’ Surrey councillor says of virtual meetings

Lori Haliburton accused the mayor of using his power to “abuse us.

“You are jeopardizing my health and my safety at my expense,” she said.

Other speakers hurled words at McCallum like “horrific” and “shame on you.”

One speaker slammed what she called “stupidly arrogants budget increases.

“McCallum shows no compassion with these tax increases,” she said.

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, presented a 12-page treatise on the proposed budget.

“We need tax relief for businesses and residents,” Huberman said. She called on city hall to focus on economic recovery, “pause the police transition” and “put a hold on the parcel tax increase.”

Prior to the meeting, Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis issured a press release in which she denounced the proposed 2021 city budget as a “public safety and financial minefield.

“This budget includes a massive property tax increase, more than $130 million in borrowing, and a $45 million cut to the RCMP,” she said. “In addition, we’re actually borrowing $7 million to pay operating expenses, something every business and family in Surrey knows is no way to stay afloat or manage your home or business. We’re literally spending more than we’re taking in and that always costs taxpayers in the long run.”

Annis said the draft budget, the “incredible tax increases” and Surrey’s “struggling finances” can be “connected by a straight line” to the policing transition, “where every available dollar, even during the pandemic, is being syphoned off to pay the growing cost” of the Surrey Police Service.

Annis said the budget “should go back to the drawing board” because it is not ready for a council vote and needs a serious rethink.

Annis warned that the $45 million cut in the RCMP budget “means the RCMP will be out of money by October 1,” while it’s not certain the Surrey Police Service “will be completely up and running by the end of September.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

budgetCity of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
What the heck is going on with marine mammals in Vancouver waterways?

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Surrey mayor taking it on the chin during budget public hearing

So far, he’s cut three callers off during Monday’s virtual meeting

The entrance at Fleetwood Villa in Surrey. (Photo: dignified.ca)
Fleetwood Villa resident tests positive for COVID-19, leading to ‘outbreak’ at facility

Fraser Health says it’s ‘critically important’ for people in the region to use COVID-19 assessment tool

A Surrey protest now in week 12 against a local resident has frayed the nerves of neighbours fed-up with the group’s presence. (Submitted photo)
Surrey neighbourhood fed-up with strange protest

Surrey Mounties say they’re monitoring the situation

Bhupinder Hundal. (submitted photo)
Surrey’s Bhupinder Hundal hired as news director of B.C. broadcaster

Grad of Princess Margaret Secondary now managing Global station

Ed Holden owns and operates The Christmas Store at Potters, located on 48th Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘B.C. Buy Local Week’ kicks off with urgent plea to holiday shoppers

‘Local businesses are just hanging on,’ says organizer of the week-long campaign

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Kootenay women working to rescue 20 cats in feral colony

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta are nursing seven cats rescued east of Grand Forks, B.C.

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christy Jordan-Fenton is the co-author of the book Fatty Legs, which has been mentioned amid the controversy of an Abbotsford school assignment on residential schools.
Co-author of residential schools book condemns controversial Abbotsford class assignment

Children’s book mentioned amid controversy at W. A. Fraser Middle School

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka takes over as energy and mines critic for the B.C. Liberal opposition. Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick (right) moves from health critic to assistant deputy speaker. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals pick critics to take on Horgan’s NDP majority

Interim leader Shirley Bond takes seniors, long-term care

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press Media files)
Judge hears Langley development case that could end in mayor, councillors booted out of council

The conflict of interest case was launched by local voters a year ago

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland listens to a question from a reporter on the phone during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Spending too little worse than spending too much, Freeland says as Canada’s deficit tops $381B

‘The risk of providing too little support now outweighs that of providing too much’

Still from a video surveillance camera of a man alleged to have stolen from several people at knife-point in Chilliwack (Rosedale) early on Nov. 28, 2020. (Facebook)
B.C. man defends his family against intruder, saves neighbour while wielding hockey stick

RCMP looking for footage that captures violent crime spree in Chilliwack

Most Read