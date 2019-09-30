Surrey mayor slams ‘lack of progress’ on new police force in wake of fatal shooting

In the wake of a deadly daylight shooting at a gas station in Clayton Saturday, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says a municipal force is needed now “more than ever.”

A Surrey man in his late-20s was gunned down while sitting in a black Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle at a gas pump in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway on Sept. 28 at approximately 6 p.m. Police describe the shooting as a “targeted hit.”

“The continued gun violence has created a sense of unease throughout the city,” said McCallum in an emailed statement to media early Monday morning.

“With the province giving us the green light to establish our own Surrey Police Department, the community believes now, more than ever, that we need to work as quickly possible to get SPD officers out on the streets,” the statement read. “The lack of progress to date is disappointing and is unfortunately due to bureaucratic red tape. The community has made it clear to me that there is a sense of urgency and they want meaningful work to get underway immediately to bring Surrey Police to fruition. We owe it to the people of Surrey to make this transition as quickly and smoothly as possible.”

It has been roughly five weeks since the provincial government gave its approval to Surrey’s plan to transition from RCMP to a municipal force, with former attorney general Wally Oppal appointed to head a task force to oversee the transition.

A joint statement from Minister Mike Farnworth and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum on Aug. 22 said “to ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition, a joint project team has been struck.

It stated that a transition committee would “work expeditiously to provide advice to the Director of Police Services through to the Solicitor General relating to the establishment of Surrey’s municipal police department.”

But it seems McCallum isn’t happy with the speed at which the task force is working.

“Surrey continues to face serious law and order incidents where the criminals are becoming bolder in where and when the carry out their violent crimes,” McCallum’s Sept. 30 statement read. “Our citizens are frustrated and, rightfully, fearful. Saturday’s shooting happened in broad daylight, at a gas station with shops nearby. I am thankful that innocent bystanders were not hurt in this latest shooting. The situation appears to be getting worse with each incident, as the gangs are so embolden that they don’t think twice about opening fire in daylight, in public areas or near schools.”

Meantime, homicide investigators are reaching out to witnesses after Saturday’s deadly shooting.

The windshield of the vehicle, which was eventually covered with a tarp by the RCMP, had at least eight bullet holes in it.

According to a witness, a masked suspect reportedly approached the SUV and fired up to 10 shots before running from the scene.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Sgt. Frank Jang spoke to media Sunday morning and said police have identified the victim.

Police are not releasing his identity, as some of his immediate family members have not yet been informed of his death, Jang said.

“This does have the earmarks of a targeted hit,” Jang said. “At this point, I can only share with you that he was known to police.”

