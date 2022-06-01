Surrey mayor says you need to have a ‘thick skin’ to be in politics

A besieged Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum delivered his 2022 State of the City Address before a full house on Wednesday morning at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

He shared his vision for Surrey’s future, discussing city policy and the approval of more than 20 capital projects during his term so far. New construction cranes, he said, are “continually popping up throughout the city.”

He later told reporters his speaking event was “one of the most well-attended” state of the city addresses “in the history of Surrey.” There were no protesters or hecklers inside or outside the hotel.

The Surrey-Langley Skytrain expansion, he said, when completed will be the first rapid transit project Surrey has seen in 28 years. In 2021, he said, Surrey “led the way” in Metro Vancouver for housing starts. “Housing starts totalled over 5,800 units last year, which is six per cent more than Vancouver.”

“With what this council has accomplished, Surrey has rightfully taken a seat among the major cities of Canada,” McCallum said. “But the work is not done. There are new heights to be reached and we are only just beginning.”

McCallum told the audience about his “favourite thing” in Surrey: “It’s the people.” He noted the city’s population grew by nearly 10 per cent between 2016 and 2021, “which is the fifth highest growth rate in all of Canada during this period.”

Despite two challenging years of pandemic, he said, there’s been a “surge in businesses setting up shop in Surrey” with 1,500 opening, bringing the total to 21,000 businesses operating in Surrey, all told.

“The days of when Surrey was a feeder community have fallen by the wayside.”

McCallum told his audience the number of products and initiatives the city has launched on his watch “are numerous, and I am especially proud to say that we have been able to do this without raising property taxes. For four straight years, council has kept the residential property tax at 2.9 per cent.”

As the transition to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP continues, McCallum said, 295 SPS officers will be policing Surrey’s streets within 12 months. Currently 85 uniformed SPS officers have been deployed.

“A transition of this magnitude has never in Canadian history been done,” he said. “But it was time for a city closing in on a population of 600,000 people to have its own police service. The rationale for the switch is to bring governance, accountability and decision-making to the local level.”

McCallum intends to seek a second consecutive term in office as the Oct. 15 civic election approaches. He will go to trial on a criminal charge of public mischief on Oct. 31, two weeks after the election.

“There has been no shortage of critics, doubters and naysayers,” he said. “I have always said you need to have a thick skin to do this job.”

During a press scrum after his speech, McCallum said he expects a “calm” council meeting for Wednesday night with added security following the collapse of Monday’s council meeting where hecklers called on him to resign.

“I want to have open council meetings, we don’t want them closed,” he said. “People need to respect each other, people need to listen to each other.”

He reiterated he will not step down while his criminal case makes its way through court. “I will not,” he said. “I think a lot of it is political, we’re in election time now. I will not step down.”

Asked by a reporter if he doesn’t think the demonstrations and “what is happening” at city hall is giving a “black eye” to Surrey and is tarnishing its reputation, McCallum replied “I think it’s part of any big city around the world, to be honest with you.

“People have differences of opinion – I respect that. We need to listen to those people.”

He added, “Let’s just listen to each other, we can learn a lot.”

Asked if he thinks he enjoys public support from Surreyites, McCallum replied “Yes, I do. I have seen tremendous support in the last couple of weeks – huge suppport. Never seen that kind in my 15 years being mayor, so yes there is tremendous support.”

McCallum served as Surrey’s mayor from 1996 to 2005 before being elected again in 2018.



