Mural in Newton. (Photo: truesurrey.ca)

Surrey mayor says Newton needs more recreation facilities

Surrey council has approved the “Stage 2 Final Report” of the Newton Town Centre Plan

Surrey council has approved the “Stage 2 Final Report” of the Newton Town Centre Plan. But Councillor Jack Hundial, the lone council member to speak against it, says Newton needs better recreation opportunities and has a traffic congestion problem that still needs addressing.

A public hearing has been set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 on a bylaw to align land use designations in the Newton Town Centre Plan with the Official Community Plan.

Hundial said at the June 29 council meeting that what’s at issue is a lack of “actual proper recreation facility” in the Newton core.

“For years Newton has been sort-of glanced over in some areas I’d say. One of them is actually having that anchor rec and community type of facility here,” Hundial said. “The only pool in the area is the wave pool, which is quite dated.

“There’s a great opportunity here to invest in Newton and build it out to what it should be as opposed to just sort of overlooking it as in large recreation facilities there,” he told his council colleagues. “There’s options and opportunities there to work within the downtown centre, there’s land available so I’d like to see us incorporate that into a plan such as this.”

Councillor Doug Elford agreed Newton “could use better recreation opportunities,” but said he’d support the plan because it’s been promised to Newton residents for a “long, long time and it’s finally come to fruition and we’re starting to move ahead with this now.”

The plan covers 61 hectares, or 151 acres, of land and is bordered by 72nd Avenue to the north, 68th Avenue to the south, 134th Street to the west and 138th Street to the east. The planning process began in 2008, but Surrey first developed a land use plan for Newton Town Centre in 1990.

“As we build up we also have the opportunity to add amenities as we go along but we’ve got to get this kick-started here because a lot of people in my neighbourhood, my neighbours, have been waiting for this for some time,” Elford said. “It’s time to start building up this area.

“The people that I know are just ecstatic that we’re finally moving ahead with this final plan for Newton. It’s been a long, long time coming.”

Mayor Doug McCallum said Newton needs more sports facilities, “or at least new ones or upgrade of the current ones.”

“This has been a long time coming, this town centre plan,” he said. “I think it’s time we move forward but I would also say as we move forward we do need to look at putting some recreation facilities in there. I think Newton needs some.”

McCallum said the library, senior’s complex, wave pool and ice rink are difficult to get to because two “very busy streets” – 72nd Avenue and King George Boulevard – are “blocking it off from a good part of Newton” and “crossing across those are very dangerous, even today.”

“I will say that transportation hub there needs to be improved,” he added. “It’s falling apart, and it’s going to have huge expansion in the next year, in two years.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

City of Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden
Next story
Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Just Posted

Pubs accused of ‘negligently’ serving alcohol before Surrey traffic crash

The case concerns an Aug. 2, 2015 single-vehicle crash

Surrey mayor says Newton needs more recreation facilities

Surrey council has approved the “Stage 2 Final Report” of the Newton Town Centre Plan

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 has exacerbated the drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Surrey, White Rock officials say isolation, CERB, contributing to crisis

Gravestones repaired at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Restoration now complete on seven pioneer grave markers vandalized in April

Surrey city staff hears restricting recovery homes to six clients won’t cut it

Corporate report notes there are more recovery homes in Surrey than in every other community in B.C. combined

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Police issue warning after baby comes across suspected drugs in Kamloops park

The 11-month-old girl’s mother posted photos on social media showing a small plastic bag containing a purple substance

Collision results in train derailment just east of Golden

The derailment occurred Sunday night, according to a statement from CP

Missing Fraser Valley man’s car found in Harrison

Michael Denham has been missing since June 27

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. highway widening job reduced, costs still up $61 million

Union-only project scales back work to widen Trans-Canada

Aggressive peacock removed from Victoria building entrance after attacking resident

Peacock used entranceway as mating ground for months

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

Most Read