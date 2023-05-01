Surrey mayor rules motion councillor aimed at her ’moot’ and ‘out of order’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke ruled “out of order” a notice of motion Monday night that Safe Surrey Coalition Councillor Doug Elford aimed at her concerning a press release issued by the city and calling for a ethics investigation.

“I’m ruling this issue out of order as it relates to a statement that has already been removed from the city’s website, therefore the motion is moot,” Locke declared. “Furthermore, I don’t believe I made any misrepresentations and it is not for council to bring complaints forward to the Ethics Commissioner by resolution.”

Elford’s motion was that council direct city staff to remove from the City of Surrey website a press release entitled “Statement from the Mayor: Metro Vancouver Mayors Committee Unanimously Supports Retaining Surrey RCMP” and to issue a “public correction acknowledging the misrepresentation of the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Committee’s position on this matter and that the Ethics Commissioner conduct an investigation into this matter.”



