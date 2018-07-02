Surrey mayor revealing gang task force recommendations Tuesday

Mayor Linda Hepner leads the first meeting of the Mayor’s Task Force on Gang Violence Prevention in October, 2017. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Mayor Linda Hepner is set to reveal the “findings and recommended actions steps” from her gang task force during a press conference at city hall Tuesday morning.

Hepner’s Mayor’s Task Force on Gang Violence Prevention met for the first time last October, and was announced after spate of shootings last summer with the goal of assessing and reviewing programs in Surrey to try to find where the gaps in support exist.

“This is based on how we are doing things in a preventative fashion,” Hepner told the Now-Leader last August when she announced the initiative. “It’s my intention to have representatives on that task force that are within the service agencies but also to include all levels of government and the media as well as full-on community representation. I want to get a really well-rounded approach to what is the opinion of all those in these various sectors.

“We’ve all been working as hard as we can, flat out, to do the best we can for those we see who are vulnerable or at-risk in our community with respect to young people,” said Hepner at the time. “But we’ve never sat around a table and really analyzed, what are we doing, in a broader sense. I’m hoping more brains can produce more good results because I think that it our greatest risk, that there’s always those that are vulnerable to being lured into this lifestyle and we need to get them early and often.”

Part of the task force’s goal was to “formulate new recommendations for enhancing or expanding existing programs and implementing new initiatives,” a city release notes.

A wide array of people participated, including community partners, representatives from the provincial government, law enforcement, the business community, the school district, social service agencies, citizens and local media.

The task force’s recommendations are coming after several shootings in recent weeks, including the murders of two teenagers that drew thousands to an anti-gang rally at Surrey City Hall in mid-June.

Jaskarn Singh Jhutty (16) and Jaskaran Singh Bhangal (17) – described as high school students who were known to each other but not to police – were found dead just after 10:30 p.m. on June 4, near 192nd Street and 40th Avenue.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it was a “targeted incident,” but police have not yet released a suspected motive.

Later in June, there were three reported shootings in Cloverdale in three days, bringing the city’s shots-fired tally to 25 for 2018.

The most recent shootings include the murder of OR nurse Paul Bennett (a 47-year-old father of two and hockey coach), a report of shots fired at a vehicle in the 17600-block of Fraser Highway late Saturday (June 23) and the latest, at 11:25 p.m. on Monday, June 25.

The recent violence prompted Surrey RCMP’s top cop to issue a letter to residents assuring that police are “working non-stop to find those responsible for these deplorable crimes and bring them to justice.”

“This is not who we are as a city,” Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald writes in the letter, issued June 28. “As your police chief I am committed and determined to doing everything I can to stop the continuation of this violence.”

“Surrey is a dynamic, growing city that has smart, talented youth and caring community members. We should not let our city become defined by the senseless actions of a few,” he added.

McDonald said it is not uncommon for the “effectiveness and performance” of police to be called into question after violence occurs, and “I fully accept this.”

“The Surrey RCMP is transparent and accountable to you, the residents of this city. I am confident in our policing model and proud of the performance of our officers and municipal support staff. They do an exceptional job day in and day out, often placing their lives at risk in order to serve and protect.”

Noting gang violence has “become an increasing community concern” over the past four years, McDonald cited increased enforcement action, new RCMP-led new youth initiatives and expansion of the detachment’s Surrey Gang Enforcement Team as among steps taken in response.

“This issue of gang and gun violence is playing out across the Lower Mainland, however, as a city with a large youth population, Surrey is a target for those looking to lure young people into the drug trade. Combatting this issue is my top priority,” he said.

