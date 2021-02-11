Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (The Canadian Press and Now-Leader file)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (The Canadian Press and Now-Leader file)

Transportation

Surrey mayor ‘more confident than ever’ for SkyTrain expansion after funding pledge

Trudeau says $14.9 billion will be doled out over next eight years for major public transit projects

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says he is “more confident than ever that Surrey is no longer left behind on rapid transit” after the federal government’s $14.9-billion transit funding pledge Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding announcement as he prepared for a virtual meeting with the mayors of Canada’s largest cities, many of them struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ: Feds promise billions in new funds to build, expand public-transit systems, Feb. 10, 2021

In an emailed statement, McCallum said as one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, building new transit infrastructure is a “massive priority” for the City of Surrey.

Trudeau said the funds will be distributed over the next eight years and they will support major public transit projects, such as subway extensions or help to electrify fleets with zero-emission vehicles. He added it will also be used to meet the growing demand for walkways and paths for cycling “and help rural and remote communities deliver projects to meet their mobility challenges.”

About $6 billion will be available to municipalities right away for projects that are ready to go, according to the government, while the remainder will go into a $3-billion per year fund that can be doled out on a project-by-project basis starting in 2026-27.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

homelessphoto

An artist’s rendering of what the Surrey-Langley Skytrain station would look like at 166th Street. (TransLnk)

McCallum said the funding makes “good sense” in both the short-term and long-term. He said large infrastructure projects will “immediately create well paying and stable jobs.” He said once the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension is completed, “it will be a public amenity that will help our residents travel cost effectively, efficiently with the added bonus of minimizing our overall carbon footprint.”

The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain will be an extension of the Expo Line, which currently ends at King George Station. The 16-kilometre route would run from King George, along Fraser Highway to 203rd Street in Langley.

In July 2019, a cost estimate for the project was expected to be $3.1 billion, with about $1.63 billion currently available. The $1.63 billion would only extend the SkyTrain to 166th Street in Fleetwood.

There were concerns last spring as the COVID-19 pandemic was “adversely impacting TransLink finances, which in turn could lead to potential delays for the Surrey-Langley extension.

RELATED: Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension faces potential delays due to COVID-19, May 28, 2020

RELATED: Surrey-Langley SkyTrain moves forward with third round of public engagement, Sept. 18, 2020

Meantime, the Surrey Board of Trade is “cautiously pleased” with the transit investment funding.

“Today’s announcement appears to be good news for transit across the country and possibly for Surrey,” said Anita Huberman, CEO Surrey Board of Trade.

“We have been advocating for years for increased transit investment from the Federal Government for Surrey and the South Fraser economic region, based on population growth, ridership, and density as a fundamental foundation of economic growth and resiliency.”

But Huberman called on the federal government to release more details “as quickly as possible in other for transit authorities to begin, plan and continue transit enhancements to ensure long-term predictability for the future of the transit network.”

– With files from The Canadian Press


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

infrastructureJustin TrudeauSkyTrainSurreyTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Internal data shows surge in harassment complaints at Canada Revenue Agency, RCMP
Next story
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

Just Posted

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Kevin Hill photo)
13 dead after Surrey Memorial Hospital outbreak

115 cases of COVID-19 were reported since Nov. 18

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)
Environment Canada forecasts snow, -10 C to -25 C wind chills for Lower Mainland

Arctic outflow temperatures will remain in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley until end of weekend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (The Canadian Press and Now-Leader file)
Surrey mayor ‘more confident than ever’ for SkyTrain expansion after funding pledge

Trudeau says $14.9 billion will be doled out over next eight years for major public transit projects

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum is using his last few days at the museum to draw attention to the racism and gaslighting he says he has experienced. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Most Read