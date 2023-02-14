Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

Brenda Locke says council wants to ‘improve the look and the feel of Newton’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has set up a Focus Newton Task Force, with Councillor Harry Bains as its chairman and councillors Pardeep Kooner, Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra also serving.

“One of the things not only did we observe but one of the things we’ve heard a lot about is that Newton isn’t taken care of, that there is messy streets, some of the streets aren’t curbed properly, there are lack of crosswalks, some of the businesses’ signs abuse the sign bylaw, just a myriad of things,” Locke told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “We just want to improve the look and the feel of Newton. It’s the biggest, most populated anyway, community and we want it to look great and feel great and we want the parks there to be kept nice and proper like all parks should.”

Locke revealed the appointments at Monday’s council meeting.



