Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)

Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

Brenda Locke says council wants to ‘improve the look and the feel of Newton’

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has set up a Focus Newton Task Force, with Councillor Harry Bains as its chairman and councillors Pardeep Kooner, Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra also serving.

“One of the things not only did we observe but one of the things we’ve heard a lot about is that Newton isn’t taken care of, that there is messy streets, some of the streets aren’t curbed properly, there are lack of crosswalks, some of the businesses’ signs abuse the sign bylaw, just a myriad of things,” Locke told the Now-Leader on Tuesday. “We just want to improve the look and the feel of Newton. It’s the biggest, most populated anyway, community and we want it to look great and feel great and we want the parks there to be kept nice and proper like all parks should.”

READ ALSO: Surrey Mayor hopes city will see up to $80M from $1B grant announced by Premier

Locke revealed the appointments at Monday’s council meeting.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No charges for Vancouver cops accused of obstructing probe into fellow officer
Next story
2030 Winter Olympics could be back on table for province if B.C. could be rotating host

Just Posted

File photo: Sobia Moman
Surrey council supports moving huge tract of farmland into ALR

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey mayor launches Focus Newton Task Force

This artist’s rendering shows the second floor concourse of the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)
UPDATE: Council approves 3rd contract for Cloverdale Sport and Ice Complex

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Pop-up banner image