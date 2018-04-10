Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner in a file photo.

Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

‘I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,’ she says in email

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner says she won’t run in this fall’s civic election.

Here is her full statement, released Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.:

Statement from Mayor Linda Hepner

“For 33 years the City of Surrey has been a chosen priority in my life and I have been honoured to serve the people of this City.

“Now after this four year term as Mayor, nine years as Councillor and more than two decades as a senior staff member, I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term.

“During my time with Surrey, the City has evolved from a modest suburb into the region’s second metropolitan centre and a globally recognized leading edge city. I am very proud to have contributed to this transformation, but there will always be more to do, more to achieve and, therefore, there is never an ideal time to leave.

“I have thought long and hard about this and it has not been an easy decision to make, but I sincerely believe that now is the right time to dedicate more time to my family and friends.

“I look forward to serving out my term as Mayor as we finalize the largest investment in transportation and housing in the City’s history. In my more than three decades at the City of Surrey, I have had the pleasure to work with remarkable people at all levels and I have made many friends along the way. To all the staff at the City, I want to thank you for the exceptional work you have done and continue to do. Finally, I want to give my heartfelt thanks to the people of Surrey for their ongoing trust and support. It has been an honour and privilege to serve you and the City of Surrey.

Sincerely, Linda Hepner

Previous story
Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Hepner won’t run in fall election: ‘Now is right time’ for family, friends

‘I have decided not to seek re-election at the end of this Council term,’ she says in email

‘Divisive’ proposal to limit density, building size in Cloverdale neighbourhood rejected

Cloverdale Slope proposal so controversial that city had to pass downzoning guidelines

Fleet-footed Surrey senior makes dream come true on the track

Sprinter Larry Johnston, retired from a local bus company, now runs for gold medals at Senior Games

Large ‘iconic gateway’ housing project proposed in City Centre

If approved, the City Centre project could set ‘undesirable precedent,’ according to Surrey staff

North Delta collecting sticks in support of Humboldt Broncos

Three women are working to help people without hockey sticks show support for the junior hockey team

Surrey crews snuff blaze after kitchen fire in Newton

No one hurt after stove fire Tuesday morning in the 6900-block of 130th Street

Extreme winds knock down trees, a shed and a power line on the North Coast

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

B.C. poet Koyczan pens poem for Humboldt

Penticton’s Shane Koyczan released a poem titled Hockey Family

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Feds keep quiet on Trans Mountain pipeline plan

Cabinet held an emergency meeting Tuesday evening in Ottawa to deal with Kinder Morgan’s decision to slow work

A look at the victims of the Humboldt team bus crash

What we know so far about those who died in the Humboldt team bus crash

B.C. man dies after rescued from sinking fishing boat

A Prince Rupert fisherman dies after suffering apparent heart attack aboard troubled boat

TV host Rick Mercer signs off with one final rant

Longtime CBC commentator will host his final show Tuesday

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

Most Read