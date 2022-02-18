The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum urged to pay for his own court cost in public mischief case

McCallum’s next date in Surrey provincial court is set for Tuesday morning

The Surrey Police Vote campaign is urging Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum to start paying his own legal bills related to his public mischief charge before the courts as his next date in Surrey provincial court is set for Tuesday morning.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first date in Surrey provincial court on Jan. 25, on a charge of public mischief, lasted about three minutes with no plea taken. Special Crown prosecutor Richard Fowler told Judge Robert Hamilton, regional administrative judge for the Fraser Region, that he plans to proceed summarily and requested that the matter be put over to Feb. 22.

homelessphoto

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

McCallum is charged with one count of public mischief contrary to Section 140(2) of the Criminal Code, stemming from an encounter last September between himself and a group that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. The mayor claimed a car ran over his foot.

Many Surrey residents have expressed outrage that Surrey taxpayers are on the hook for his legal bills.

READ ALSO FOCUS: Surrey mayor’s legal bill ramifications riling residents

READ ALSO: No plea entered on Surrey mayor’s first court date

“The longer this criminal case is dragged out, the greater the legal fees Surrey residents will be on the hook for paying,” Surrey Police Vote campaign strategist Bill Tieleman stated in a press release Friday. “Surrey taxpayers should not be footing the mayor’s legal bills on this matter. It’s a waste of time, money, and frankly, is plain embarrassing for the City of Surrey.”

The mayor declined to comment.

“Surrey residents still don’t know how much this has cost them so far, nor do they have any idea of the potential total,” Tieleman noted. “Where is that money coming from? What critical services in and around the City will be impacted by this, and what impact will these costs have on the city budget? We find ourselves with more questions than answers.”

homelessphoto

Bill Tieleman (Screen shot)

The Surrey Police Vote is a grassroots group that unsuccessfully petitioned the provincial government to hold a binding referendum on the transition to the Surrey Police Service from the Surrey RCMP police transition.

READ ALSO: Surrey NDP MLAs frosty about taking cop referendum concept to cabinet

Tieleman told the Now-Leader on Friday that while McCallum is “absolutely” entitled to due process, as is anyone else accused of a crime, he noted McCallum could relinquish his reliance on Surrey taxpayers to pay his legal costs.

“I mean, he applied to be indemnified and in our opinion of course he shouldn’t be indemnified because it was on personal business and he got involved in things that had nothing to do with being mayor,” Tieleman charged. “So he could relinquish his indemnification and start paying his own legal bills right now, and that’s what we think he should be doing because this is going to be very expensive.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyCourt

Previous story
UPDATE: Police say 36-year-old woman has been found
Next story
Ridge Meadows pharmacy offering free rapid tests; accepting donations for a local scholarship

Just Posted

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale in April, 2021. 176th Street will close five times this year as Cloverdale Market Days returns for the first time since 2019 after two straight years of COVID-caused cancellation. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Market Days returns to Cloverdale after 2-year COVID-caused hiatus

This artist’s drawing of the two-sheet Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will look somewhat different after it’s completed in 2024. The building’s final design had to be squeezed into a smaller footprint after the city signed a long-term lease with Warner Bros. to rent out the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds. Warner Bros. constructed a set for their new TV series “Superman & Lois”on the site. (Image via City of Surrey)
Construction for new Cloverdale Arena on schedule

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
In Surrey, COVID booster doses hit 48%

The Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign organized a rally outside if Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) for Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s first court appearance for his public mischief charge. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum urged to pay for his own court cost in public mischief case