Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum sets date for 2019 State of the City Address

The event is set for May 7 but a location hasn’t been announced

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has set a date for his 2019 State of the City Address.

The talk is scheduled for May 7, at 7:30 a.m., but a location has not yet been announced.

“Details to be released at a later date,” states a “Save the Date” email invite from the city’s special events department.

“Limited tickets” will be available, with a “priority pre-sale” on Monday, April 8 at 9 a.m.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the City of Surrey would no longer be partnering with the Surrey Board of Trade to host the event.

“For decades one group has put on the State of the City Address and I felt it was time for a change,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in an emailed statement. “The City of Surrey has a strong and capable special events team, which I have tasked to organize this annual event as we move forward.”

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said this will be the first time in decades it hasn’t hosted the event.



