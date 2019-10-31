Police investigate a fatal shooting at a gas station in Clayton. (Now-Leader photo)

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says he’s “disheartened” by the city’s latest quarterly crime stats released Thursday and maintains increases in violent crimes and property crimes underline the city’s need to have its own police force instead of the Surrey RCMP.

“While I am disheartened by the latest crime statistics released today, it does not come as a surprise to me,” McCallum stated in a press release. “Over the last year, I have spoken to many members of our community. From residents to business owners, the one message that I have constantly heard is that people continue to feel unsafe in our city. Unfortunately the third quarter crime statistics backs up what the people of Surrey have been telling me.”

homelessphoto

Doug McCallum

According to the Surrey RCMP’s crime statistics released for the third quarter of 2019, the total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter, to 12,063 crimes from 11,396. The number of violent crimes rose by five per cent, to 2,189 from 2,092; property crimes are up 10 per cent, to 7,203 from 6,552.

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor says new city cops could patrol with RCMP by mid 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey sees 43 per cent increase in violent crime, under new scoring method

The RCMP says these latest local statistics are consistent with increases in violent and property crime in the region.

“These trends that we’re seeing are in line with increases that have been noted across the Lower Mainland,” Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader.

Meantime, McCallum said while “our RCMP members are doing the best job they can” it is clear to him, from what he’s heard from Surrey residents “that Surrey would benefit from having its own police department. I continue to urge the Solicitor General to make this a top priority and that we work as quickly as possible to establish the Surrey Police Department.”

Councillor Linda Annis also put out a press release Thursday, saying “the mayor’s freeze on any new officers is compromising public safety.”

Surrey is 52 officers short of the hiring commitments made by the Surrey First council in 2016, she said.

“In fact, the truth is that compared to Vancouver we should really have 300 new officers,” Annis said. “The RCMP tell us the number of service calls they’re handling is up four per cent year-over-year, and Surrey continues to grow by 300 families every month, but our police numbers aren’t keeping up. That definitely puts public safety at risk.”

homelessphoto

Linda Annis

Annis is also the executive director of Crime Stoppers.

“As we wait for the province’s decision on the creation of a city police department, crime doesn’t take a holiday,” she said. “We need officers now and it’s just not happening. We’re starving the RCMP and ignoring the needs of our growing city, it makes absolutely no sense. Our policing numbers aren’tkeeping up and it’s only a matter of time before the shortages take their toll on public safety. We need boots on the ground now, regardless of the colour of the badge, and jeopardizing public safety while we wait for a civic police force is no way to provide proper policing and resources that are needed right away.”

By category, in the year’s third quarter compared to the second, there were five homicides compared to three, making for an increase of 67 per cent. The number of attempted murders rose by 167 per cent, to eight from three; robberies rose by 72 per cent, to 103 from 60; sexual assaults fell by 14 per cent, to 127 from 147; residential break-ins are up nine per cent, to 278 from 254, and auto theft dropped by seven per cent, to 358 from 387.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Transit strike would mean no uniforms, overtime for maintenance workers: union
Next story
Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Just Posted

Police still looking for clues in 2013 murder of Vimal Chand in Surrey

Vimal Chand’s body was found on Feb. 20, 2013 in a car parked near Hyland elementary school in Newton

Surrey mayor ‘disheartened’ by latest Surrey RCMP crime stats

The total number of Criminal Code Offences increased by six per cent over the previous quarter

Seniors gather in South Surrey for Chong Yong Festival

Dinner event held at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cloverdale Legion looks for volunteers

Surrey-area Legion covering part of Langley for annual Poppy Campaign

$500K lotto win puts Surrey train conductor on track for dream trip to Portugal

Nelson Botelho won the Oct. 21 Daily Grand draw, opted for lump-sum payment

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

What’s happening: week of Oct. 31

Events and community listings for North Delta

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

B.C. cranberry crop down 50%, according to Langley farmer

The local farmer attributes the downfall to milder winters

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

Most Read