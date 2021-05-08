Surrey massage therapist suspended amid sexual misconduct investigation

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says Van (William) Dinh, a registered massage therapist in Surrey and Langley, has had his licence suspended while an inquiry committee panel investigates allegations of sexual misconduct. (Unsplash photo)

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a registered massage therapist working in Surrey and Langley has had his registration suspended while an inquiry committee panel investigates allegations of sexual misconduct.

Under the Health Professions Act, the inquiry committee panel with the CMTBC made an order to suspend Van (William) Dinh’s registration with the college in order to protect the public, according to a notice on the CMTBC’s website.

CMTBC says the reason for the suspension is it received a complaint from a patient alleging Dinh “engaged in sexual misconduct during the provision of massage therapy, including by engaging in non-therapeutic touching of sensitive areas of the patient’s body and exposure of sensitive areas of the patient’s body.”

The panel, according to CMTBC, concluded “there would be a real risk of to patients” if Dinh were allowed to continue practicing without restriction.

The notice said the panel concluded the “only measure adequate to sufficiently protect the public in the circumstances of this case is a suspension.”

Dinh will be suspended during the investigation until it is concluded.

While suspended, Dinh can’t practice as an RMT in B.C.

