Surrey massage therapist faces sex-assault charge following report at 96 Avenue clinic

Police ask anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit

A Surrey massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault, Surrey RCMP say.

Fifty-year-old Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, was charged with one count of sexual assault after Surrey RCMP say they received a report Nov. 14 that a woman claimed to be sexually assaulted at a massage therapy clinic in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25. He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp