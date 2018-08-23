Heavy police presence at a residence in Maple Ridge after an alleged Port Coquilam home invasion on Thursday, Aug. 16. (Contributed photo)

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

Coquitlam RCMP say two men have been charged after an alleged home invasion in Port Coquitlam on Thursday (Aug. 16).

Just after 1:30 p.m., police received a 911 call to a home in the 4000-block of Liverpool Street, Port Coquitlam, for a report of a home invasion.

Police say they traced the suspects from Port Coquitlam to a house in the 10300-block of Slatford Place in Maple Ridge, which was then “surrounded and secured.”

“In the 24 hours following the home invasion, a total of 11 people were arrested at the house with no injuries to the suspects or police,” police noted in a release. This news comes after police initially said seven people had been arrested.

Jerome Jerald Buckner, a 33-year-old man from Maple Ridge, faces charges of forcible confinement, break and enter and assault.

Robert Callender, a 36-year-old Surrey man, faces the same charges.

Police say one of the two victims of the alleged home invasion is recovering from minor injuries.

“The investigation is not over and more charges are possible,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a release, “but nine of the eleven people who were arrested over the weekend have currently been released with no charges.”

The motive for this crime is still under investigation.

Police are asking that anyone who saw anything suspicious to all the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency number at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Major Crime Unit (file 2018-25532).

