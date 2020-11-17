Surrey map turns red with power outages caused by wind storm

BC Hydro’s map of Surrey turned red on Tuesday (Nov. 17) as a fall wind storm ripped through the region.

Close to 2,878 customers were without power late in the morning and into the afternoon hours, as a result of downed wires.

“Crews have been assigned to an outage affecting 2,878 customers in #SurreyBC,” BC Hydro tweeted at 12:02 p.m.

Updates are posted to bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-map.html#outage=1542396.

The map also shows power outages in parts of North Delta and White Rock.

Crazy Windstorm in Cloverdale Surrey. Just waiting for the Power Outage @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/GsGWrwGnWH — Ben Cooner (@BenCooner) November 17, 2020

On Tuesday morning, BC Hydro said the storm left 53,000 of its customers without power, with Courtenay, Surrey and Maple Ridge the areas hit hardest.

“Trees and branches brought down by the wind have caused extensive damage to the electrical system,” the power authority said in a news release. “Additional damage and outages are expected until the wind subsides this afternoon. All available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews will work throughout that day to repair damaged power lines, poles and transformers to restore the power.”

This is the second major storm that has caused significant damage to BC Hydro’s system on the South Coast and Vancouver Island this fall.

Last week, BC Hydro released a new report that found the severity and frequency of storms causing damage to BC Hydro’s electric system is increasing. There has been a 117 per cent increase in these storms over the past several years, the agency says.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

“BC Hydro appreciates its customers’ patience as its crews work to repair the damage and restore power. It also asks that members of the public follow physical distancing guidelines and provide crews with the space they need to complete their work safely.”

A downed power line is considered an emergency situation, and members of the public should stay at least 10 metres back and call 9-1-1 immediately.

power outages