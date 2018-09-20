Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Surrey resident Sukhwinder Sidhu is all smiles after winning $500,000 in a lottery draw Monday.

He checked his ticket using BCLC’s Lotto! app.

“I saw that it said $25,000 a year for life and I was a little surprised,” Sidhu said in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release Thursday (Sept. 20).

He immediately told the good news to his wife, he said.

“She thought I was joking, but after seeing the numbers she was just as surprised as I was.”

Sidhu matched five of five numbers to win one of the Daily Grand Bonus Draw prizes. He had the option to choose $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum of $500,000, and he chose the latter.

“I will be treating my family to a nice dinner and surprising my kids with some new toys and games,” Sidhu said. Additional plans include building a new house and taking time off to spend with loved ones.

“I moved to Canada over 15 years ago and life has been really busy ever since. I’m looking forward to taking it easy for bit,” he added.

Sidhu purchased the winning ticket at Heritage Woods Town Pantry, located at King George Boulevard and 64th Avenue in Surrey.



