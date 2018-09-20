Surrey resident Sukhwinder Sidhu with a giant cheque from BCLC.

Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Sukhwinder Sidhu bought winning ticket at store in Newton

Surrey resident Sukhwinder Sidhu is all smiles after winning $500,000 in a lottery draw Monday.

He checked his ticket using BCLC’s Lotto! app.

“I saw that it said $25,000 a year for life and I was a little surprised,” Sidhu said in a British Columbia Lottery Corporation release Thursday (Sept. 20).

He immediately told the good news to his wife, he said.

“She thought I was joking, but after seeing the numbers she was just as surprised as I was.”

Sidhu matched five of five numbers to win one of the Daily Grand Bonus Draw prizes. He had the option to choose $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum of $500,000, and he chose the latter.

“I will be treating my family to a nice dinner and surprising my kids with some new toys and games,” Sidhu said. Additional plans include building a new house and taking time off to spend with loved ones.

“I moved to Canada over 15 years ago and life has been really busy ever since. I’m looking forward to taking it easy for bit,” he added.

Sidhu purchased the winning ticket at Heritage Woods Town Pantry, located at King George Boulevard and 64th Avenue in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Just Posted

Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

Gill, Hayne and McCallum oppose the project, in its current location

Surrey man wins $500K, plans to build house, buy toys and ‘nice dinner’

Sukhwinder Sidhu bought winning ticket at store in Newton

UPDATE: Police raid Langley home in search for murder suspect Teixeira

Several law enforcement agencies were at a Willoughby home, hunting for a man charged with murder.

Artist, history buff named Surrey Civic Treasures for 2018

Roxanne Charles and Jim Foulkes to be recognized at Oct. 2 event

Thanksgiving Food Drive may have to move due to increased donations

‘It’s a nice problem to have’ organizer says

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid centre

FBI described the Aberdeen incident as an ‘active shooter situation’

The hunt for online herb: feds seek dope on hazy world of pot’s ‘cryptomarket’

In less than a month, Canada to be first industrialized country to legalize recreational marijuana

Despite protests, Russia’s anti-doping agency reinstated

On a 9-2 vote, the executive committee declared RUSADA as having satisfied conditions

Burnaby pedestrian in hospital after being hit crossing busy street

Driver remained on scene, is speaking to RCMP

‘Drought-stressed’ trees could fall as strong winds, rain hit Metro Vancouver

Weather is expected to worsen into the weekend

5 to start your day

Massive barn fire in Agassiz, messages of hope line Vancouver-area bridge and more

The longest week: Carolinas worn out by Florence

Frustration and sheer exhaustion are building as thousands of people wait to go home seven days after the storm began battering the coast.

Vancouver councillors move ahead with policy for duplexes on detached home lots

Mayor Gregor Robertson says the decision is another step toward adding homes in the city for the so-called “missing middle.”

Most Read