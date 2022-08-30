Surrey man wins $500K in lotto using family’s ages and birthdays for ticket numbers

Surrey resident Luis Libradilla recently won $25,000 a year for life in the Aug. 18 Daily Grand Draw.

“It felt like I was dreaming. I had to check again to see if it’s the right number. It’s real!” said Libradilla in a BCLC news release.

He also plans to pay off his mortgage and help his daughter with her student loans.

Libradilla hopes to travel to Australia and Hawaii and to visit his family in the Philippines.

Libradilla purchased the winning ticket at Shefield & Sons in Capilano Mall in North Vancouver. He used his family’s ages and birthdays for his number selection.

He opted for the lump-sum cash payment of $500,000.

