Surrey man wins $500,000 in April Fool’s Day lottery draw

No joke – a Surrey man is $500,000 richer after matching the winning numbers on a Lotto Max Extra draw on April Fool’s Day.

Gordon Fisher purchased his winning ticket from Semiahmoo Shopping Centre, but was at home when he checked his ticket. And while he was not fooled by the win, he admits his wife took a little bit of convincing.

“I won on April Fool’s Day, and I whispered to my wife that we won half a million dollars,” he said.

“It’s safe to say she did not believe me.”

Fisher added that he returned to the mall’s lottery kiosk the next day and asked for the winning numbers to be printed, just to confirm he did, in fact, win.

Fisher said he’d been playing the lottery for years, and had always dreamed about what it would like to win big. Now that he has, he plans to travel the world with his wife.

“I feel extremely thankful,” he said.



