Surrey resident James Daniel, 18, is accused of drug trafficking. (RCMP photo)

Surrey man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for drug trafficking turns himself in

Police had issued a public appeal for information in mid-June

Surrey RCMP say 18-year-old James Daniel – who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant related to three drug-trafficking charges – turned himself into authorities on Tuesday (June 25).

Police released Daniel’s photo to the public on June 13 as they searched for him.

According to a release, Daniels has been “safely taken into custody” after turning himself into Surrey RCMP.

In mid-June, Corporal Elenore Sturko said the charges arise from an investigation launched in September 2018 focusing on alleged drug dealing in Surrey and Delta, “related to a group of individuals associated to those involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Also facing charges related to drug trafficking are 51-year-old Jasbir Singh Khabra of Surrey (11 charges), Matthew Ramone Mann, 19, of Delta (eight charges), Gurdeep Singh Bains, 19, of Delta (six charges), and Martin Djunga, 18, of Surrey (three charges).

“The majority of these charges were in relation to the trafficking of a controlled substance specifically fentanyl and cocaine,” Sturko said.

Anyone with further information on this individual and his alleged crimes, who hasn’t already contacted police, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
