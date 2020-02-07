Surrey man treated for smoke inhalation after Whalley house fire

A 40-year-old Whalley man was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital Friday morning to be treated for smoke inhalation after a basement suite fire in Whalley, in the 13900-block of 92nd Avenue.
“There was a fire in the furniture, in the living room,” Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said. “Right now it’s under investigation.”
A family of four – a man, woman and two school-aged children – living upstairs weren’t harmed.
“The smoke detectors went off and they vacated the building. As far as I know the kids have gone to school today. The upstairs was not involved – minor smoke upstairs.”
But the basement suite sustained “heavy, heavy smoke damage,” Carmichael said.
Surrey firefighters received the call at 7 a.m.
