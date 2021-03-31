File photo by Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service

File photo by Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service

Surrey man to serve two years in prison for manslaughter, for housemate’s death

Shawnn Patrick Cotter was killed in Cloverdale in 2018. Steven Edward Mueller pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Steven Edward Mueller has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years of probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Shawnn Patrick Cotter in Cloverdale.

Justice James Williams, in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, noted the maximum for manslaughter is life in prison but accepted “unreservedly” that Mueller is “genuinely remorseful” for his crime.

There is no minimum sentence for the offence.

“The case before this court is tragic,” Williams said. “It involves two men – so near as I can tell, decent men, but in the throes of substance abuse and all the madness that entails. As I have observed, the evidence makes clear that Mr. Cotter was a good person. So, too, I find Mr. Mueller is essentially a good person, and yet here we are in a criminal court, one man dead, another whose life has changed dramatically and who is about to be sentenced to a term in prison.”

The judge stressed the distinction between manslaughter and murder. “The difference is important. Murder entails an intention to cause death. Manslaughter describes a situation where an act that results in death where there is no such intent proven,” he said. “I have no basis to find he intended to cause the death of Mr. Cotter, but it is also clear that the death was caused in a material way by the unlawful act of Mr. Mueller.”

Williams in his judgment, released March 31, noted the two men became friends at a substance abuse treatment centre in Abbotsford in 2017 and after they were discharged went their own way. Mueller rented a house in Surrey and Cotter moved in as a sub-tenant after returning from B.C.’s Interior, they relapsed and began using drugs and alcohol again.

“There were cascading problems from that,” the judge said, with Cotter losing his job, money problems and tension over rent issues. Cotter also blamed Mueller for his dog Cheeko getting killed after running out of the house and onto the street.

Cotter died on Jan. 6, 2018. Close to midnight, the court heard, Mueller telephoned his mother from a gas station near the house, told her “something bad had happened,” and she came over. She and her son confirmed Cotter wasn’t breathing, called 911 and police and other emergency responders found him on his back, with no shirt on the living room floor.

“The room was in disarray and furniture was spread about, some of it broken,” Williams noted. Cotter could not be revived and was pronounced dead at 1:17 a.m.

READ ALSO: Cloverdale ‘suspicious death’ confirmed as homicide of Shawnn Cotter

Mueller was arrested and taken to the police station, where he explained in a statement that he and Cotter had been getting “pretty high and pretty drunk” that night and started wrestling. He was released without charge. Roughly two weeks later, he was taken to Surrey Memorial Hospital after a car hit him while he was walking.

“On admission, he was expressing suicidal thoughts. He told the staff at the hospital about the physical altercation with his roommate and that the roommate had died, and expressed that he felt guilty for what had happened,” the judge said. “Mr. Mueller then said words to the effect that it would be better if he fell asleep and did not wake up.”

Mueller was discharged a few days later. Meantime, a post-mortem on Cotter revealed he had a significant amount of liquor and cocaine in his system and the pathologist concluded he died of blunt-force head trauma, suffered a brain bleed, and his intoxication contributed to his death.

Mueller was charged with manslaughter in September 2019 and was released on bail. He told the court he broke a CD player over Cotter’s head.

He had no prior criminal record.

“The victim impact statements were moving,” the judge said. “It is apparent to me that Mr. Cotter was essentially a good and decent man. He was loved and valued by many. His death, his loss has had repercussions in this world. The Court appreciates those statements having been made and views them as being important to this process.”

Williams noted there are no winners here.

“This process, with the imposition of the court’s sentence, will not make anything magically better. Mr. Cotter will not be brought back. Those who survive him will still have their pain and loss,” he said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots
Next story
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Just Posted

File photo by Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service
Surrey man to serve two years in prison for manslaughter, for housemate’s death

Shawnn Patrick Cotter was killed in Cloverdale in 2018. Steven Edward Mueller pleaded guilty to manslaughter

Cloverdale actor Dylan Kingwell, 16, as Teenage Clark in the TV series “Superman and Lois,” scenes for which are filmed on a backlot built on Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: imdb.com)
On ‘Superman & Lois,’ Cloverdale-based actor plays close to home as Teenage Clark

Dylan Kingwell, 16, has also been featured on ‘The 100’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

An escort claimed she did it, but the trial judge found there was no way the victim ‘confabulated’ who stabbed him

In 1961, Verna Hassall became the first female president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, which was called the Cloverdale Board of Trade at the time. (Photo courtesy City of Surrey Archives.)
Chamber director researching his organization’s 72-year history in an effort to compile a list of past presidents

‘The Cloverdale Chamber is one of the oldest Chambers in the area:’ Wheatley

TEASER PHOTO
LISTEN: Mad Symphony scores Australian label deal with hard rock songs

Members of the six-piece band are from Surrey, Maple Ridge and Vancouver

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Natalie West is ecstatic that her cat Mittens has back all five of her kittens, which were stolen from their home early Tuesday morning (March 30). The family has also temporarily adopted an additional five. (Photo: Jacques West)
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Cat Mittens also becomes a mom to another 5 abandoned kittens

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (right) and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits record high of 1,013 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

As Easter weekend approaches, health officials discourage non-local travel during the holiday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Place Stadium in a photo posted to cisc-icca.ca.
BC Place, Olympic Stadium officials express NFL game interest

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17

The B.C. Securities Commission says anyone who hasn’t paid fines related to investment misconduct is at risk of losing their vehicle insurance, renewal of a driver’s licence or plates. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Submitted photo.
As petition grows to nearly 8,000, Mission Raceway Park still waiting on province’s response to operations proposal

Proposal (with COVID-19 safety plan) submitted on Feb. 15 asks to ease gathering restrictions

Most Read