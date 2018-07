The 26-year-old was stabbed on June 23 in Vancouver

A Surrey man who was stabbed in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on June 23 has died, according to Vancouver police.

Abeal Negussie Abera was involved in an “altercation” in the south lane of West Hastings Street near Abbott Street shortly before noon.

Abera was rushed to hospital with a stab wound but died of his injuries Saturday night.

Police believe this was not a random attack and say that the public is not at risk.

This is Vancouver’s 10th homicide of the year.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

