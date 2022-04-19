Surrey man sentenced to 9 months for sexual interference in Abbotsford

Two other charges against Thomas Peacock have been stayed

Thomas Dawson Peacock, 32, of Surrey, has been sentenced on one count of sexual interference in Abbotsford. (Contributed photo)

A Surrey man who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual interference in Abbotsford has been sentenced to a nine-month jail term and two years’ probation.

Thomas Dawson Peacock, 33, was sentenced April 14 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Two other charges – sexual interference and possession of child pornography, both in Surrey – were stayed.

Surrey RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) announced in October 2020 that Peacock had been charged after separate sexual interference investigations.

Mounties in Surrey launched their investigation on July 25, 2020 after receiving a report of an incident that occurred sometime between June 2011 and June 2016.

The APD began a separate investigation on Aug. 15, 2020 after receiving a report of an incident that occurred the same day.

Although the investigations involved separate victims, both were found to involve the same suspect, police said.

Peacock was initially charged with three counts of sexual interference, but that was later changed to two counts of the same charge and one count of possession of child porn.

Sexual interference is a sexual offence that occurs to someone under the age of 16.

