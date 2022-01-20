Thomas Dawson Peacock, 32, of Surrey, has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in Abbotsford. Two other charges in Surrey are expected to be stayed at sentencing. (Contributed photo)

Thomas Dawson Peacock, 32, of Surrey, has pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in Abbotsford. Two other charges in Surrey are expected to be stayed at sentencing. (Contributed photo)

Surrey man pleads guilty to sexual interference in Abbotsford

Two other charges agasinst Thomas Peacock expected to be stayed at sentencing

A Surrey man who was charged with three sexual offences has pleaded guilty to one of the charges in Abbotsford.

Thomas Dawson Peacock, 33, recently pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference. Two other charges – one of sexual interference and one of possession of child pornography, both in Surrey – are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

Peacock’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 14 in Abbotsford provincial court.

Surrey RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) announced in October 2020 that Peacock had been charged after separate sexual interference investigations.

Mounties in Surrey launched their investigation on July 25, 2020 after receiving a report of an incident that occurred sometime between June 2011 and June 2016.

The APD began a separate investigation on Aug. 15, 2020 after receiving a report of an incident that occurred the same day.

Although the investigations involved separate victims, both were found to involve the same suspect, police said.


