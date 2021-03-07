Surrey’s Wah Baw recently won $100,000 on a scratch ticket. (BCLC photo)

Surrey man plans to buy house after winning $100K on scratch ticket

‘I was so surprised,’ Wah Baw said.

That’s one way to get into the housing market.

A Surrey man is looking for a new home after winning $100,000 on a Gold Mine 9X Scratch and Win ticket.

The BC Lottery Corporation issued a news release Friday, saying that Surrey’s Wah Baw plans to use his prize towards a new home.

Baw purchased the winning ticket from the Sky Stop Convenience store on City Parkway. He was at the mall when he decided to check his ticket on a self-checker machine.

“I was so surprised,” Baw said.

Baw said the first person he called was his son.

“I called him since I was at a loss of what to do. I was still in shock!” Baw said.

Baw said the win means a lot to him and his family, and he looks forward to celebrating with them once it’s safe to do so.

SEE ALSO: Surrey man wins $75k on scratch ticket

Last month, Surrey’s Brian Zolmer won $75,000 on a scratch and win ticket. Zolmer purchased the winning ticket at Soo’s Grocery, located at 13980 108 Ave.

