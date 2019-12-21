Vinh Tran, of Surrey, matched all 10 numbers to win the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-million prize. He plans to open his own Vietnamese restaurant. (Photo: BCLC)

Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Vinh Tran says he doesn’t plan to waste any time opening his own restaurant since his big win.

Tran, a Surrey resident, matched all 10 numbers of the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-million prize, according to a release from BCLC Friday (Dec. 20).

Tran, who currently works as a cook, said it’s been his dream to open his own restaurant.

“I’m so happy, I can’t wait to be my own boss,” said Tran, who has played Lotto 6/49, BC/49 and Lotto Max since 2015.

Tran purchased the winning ticket at Chimney Hill Town Pantry in Surrey.

The first person he told after scanning the ticket was his best friend.

“At first he didn’t believe me — then he told me to cash it in,” said Tran, adding he’s glad he decided to buy the ticket during his gas-station visit.

“Just take a chance, you never know.”

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $83 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets, according to the release.

READ MORE: $500K richer in lottery win, Surrey mom plans to buy townhouse for family, Sept. 23, 2019

READ MORE $500K lotto win puts Surrey train conductor on track for dream trip to Portugal, Oct. 31, 2019

READ MORE: Surrey lotto winner plans to spoil his kids, July 15, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM
Next story
Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

Just Posted

Former Surrey mayor calls on province to intervene in Surrey policing ‘crisis’

Bob Bose says solicitor general needs to step in ‘before things get even worse’

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Electric Vehicle Strategy survey in Surrey to help map B.C.’s zero-emission plan

The survey will remain open until Jan. 3

Man arrested for two shootings, including one that killed ‘unintended victim’

Tyrel Hieu Nguyen Quesnelle, 21, being charged in deaths of Jagvir Malhi, 19, and Randeep Kang, 27

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

ICBC retracts claim that late Vancouver Island Mountie was negligent in drunk driver crash

ICBC suggested Beckett’s negligence in response to civil court claim

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

OUTLOOK 2020: John Horgan on B.C. forests, union labour and ICBC

Premier’s year-end interview discusses NDP’s challenges

Most Read