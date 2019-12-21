Surrey man plans to be his own boss after winning $1M

Vinh Tran matched all 10 numbers for the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49

Vinh Tran, of Surrey, matched all 10 numbers to win the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-million prize. He plans to open his own Vietnamese restaurant. (Photo: BCLC)

Vinh Tran says he doesn’t plan to waste any time opening his own restaurant since his big win.

Tran, a Surrey resident, matched all 10 numbers of the Nov. 23 Lotto 6/49 Guaranteed $1-million prize, according to a release from BCLC Friday (Dec. 20).

Tran, who currently works as a cook, said it’s been his dream to open his own restaurant.

“I’m so happy, I can’t wait to be my own boss,” said Tran, who has played Lotto 6/49, BC/49 and Lotto Max since 2015.

Tran purchased the winning ticket at Chimney Hill Town Pantry in Surrey.

The first person he told after scanning the ticket was his best friend.

“At first he didn’t believe me — then he told me to cash it in,” said Tran, adding he’s glad he decided to buy the ticket during his gas-station visit.

“Just take a chance, you never know.”

So far in 2019, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $83 million in prize-winning Lotto 6/49 tickets, according to the release.

