Surrey man planning European vacation after $1-million lotto win

Jaswinder Bassi bought his Lotto Max ticket at 7-Eleven on Scott Road at 64th Avenue in North Delta

An impulse purchase at a local convenience store has made one Surrey resident a millionaire.

On a whim, Jaswinder Bassi bought a Lotto Max ticket at 7-Eleven on Scott Road at 64th Avenue in North Delta with the hope of “travelling a little more” if he won.

When he learned that someone had the $35-million jackpot in the July 25 draw — the same one he had purchased a ticket for — he checked his ticket and learned that he too was a winner of a $1-million Maxmillions prize.

“I woke up on Wednesday morning and I looked at my phone and saw that someone in Kamloops won $35 million, so I figured I better check my ticket,” Bassi recalled. “I checked it on the ‘Lotto!’ app and saw that I won $1 million. I was relieved!”

Bassi said he couldn’t wait to tell his wife and kids about the win.

“My wife was very excited and didn’t believe me at first. My kids are going to decide what we should do to celebrate.”

As for what to do with his winnings, Bassi said he plans to take his wife on a European vacation.

“She has always wanted to see Europe and now we can make that a reality,” he said.


