Surrey man pepper-sprayed in what Mounties call case of mistaken identity

Victim answered door knock at Whalley townhouse Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in 13800-block of 102 Avenue

Surrey Mounties are looking for a suspect who pepper-sprayed a man when the victim answered a knock at the door of his Whalley townhouse.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said it happened on Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue.

“There was a knock on a gentlemen’s door,” Wright said. “When he answered the door, somebody pepper-sprayed him. It was believed to be a mistaken identity. It’s not pleasant, but there’s no long-lasting injury.”

Wright said investigators are working with the family to try to identify the suspect, whom they don’t yet have a good description of.

“I believe there was some family members that were in the house that didn’t get pepper-sprayed, but when it’s sprayed it creates a mist in the air and it can affect you if you walk through that mist, so I believe some of the other family members were affected by this mist,” Wright said.

“There’s nothing in the file to indicate words were spoken.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter