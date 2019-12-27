Surrey man pepper-sprayed in what Mounties call case of mistaken identity

Victim answered door knock at Whalley townhouse Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in 13800-block of 102 Avenue

Surrey Mounties are looking for a suspect who pepper-sprayed a man when the victim answered a knock at the door of his Whalley townhouse.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said it happened on Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue.

“There was a knock on a gentlemen’s door,” Wright said. “When he answered the door, somebody pepper-sprayed him. It was believed to be a mistaken identity. It’s not pleasant, but there’s no long-lasting injury.”

Wright said investigators are working with the family to try to identify the suspect, whom they don’t yet have a good description of.

“I believe there was some family members that were in the house that didn’t get pepper-sprayed, but when it’s sprayed it creates a mist in the air and it can affect you if you walk through that mist, so I believe some of the other family members were affected by this mist,” Wright said.

“There’s nothing in the file to indicate words were spoken.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Bullied Surrey boy had hair chopped early, but his fundraising effort won’t be cut short
Next story
PHOTOS: Surrey RCMP say shots fired into home

Just Posted

Surrey man pepper-sprayed in what Mounties call case of mistaken identity

Victim answered door knock at Whalley townhouse Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in 13800-block of 102 Avenue

SURREY EVENTS: ‘Snow White’ panto fun and more

Concerts, plays and other events planned in Surrey and area

Surrey’s RapidBus route to launch in January

TransLink says routes will be ‘up to 20% faster than local bus service’

Bullied Surrey boy had hair chopped early, but his fundraising effort won’t be cut short

Surrey firefighters and others donate to Karsen Myers’ ‘Balding for Dollars’ cause

PHOTOS: Surrey RCMP say shots fired into home

Police say ‘nobody at the scene was injured’

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2019?

A lot of news happened here in B.C., across the country and around the world this past year

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

What’s happening: week of Dec. 26

Events and community listings for North Delta

B.C. fish farm operator says most of escaped salmon likely eaten

Mowi Canada West’s fish farm off Robertson Island, north of Vancouver Island, caught fire Dec. 20

B.C. man fined $8,000 for wounding deer in stomach in Princeton

In addition to the fines, Li Tan was placed under a four-year hunting prohibition

B.C. to activate more intersection speed cameras in 2020

‘Not photo radar’ system mails thousands of tickets

Most Read