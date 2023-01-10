Surrey man on Canada’s most wanted list arrested, police say

Amardip Rai was nabbed at a home in Cloverdale

Three views of Amardip Singh Rai, including his neck tattoos, in photos sent by Surrey RCMP.

A Surrey man listed on Canada’s top 25 most wanted has been arrested, police say.

Amardip Singh Rai, 42, was wanted on 17 charges, stemming from an investigation that started in August of 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn (Jan. 20, 2022).

Rai was initially nabbed on April 28, 2021 by the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team for an outstanding warrant related to the August 2019 investigation. Munn said he was released by the courts on May 7, 2021.

Munn said Rai “failed to appear for a subsequent court date and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Police say investigations led them to a residence in the 17400-block of 64 Avenue. After obtaining a warrant, Surrey RCMP with the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team executed the warrant and found Rai inside the home.

Rai remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.

