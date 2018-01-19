Sachdeep Dhoot (Photo: Submitted).

Surrey man identified as Vancouver homicide victim

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, had been the subject of a missing person investigation in Surrey

Surrey man Sachdeep Singh Dhoot, 18, has been identified as Vancouver’s third homicide victim of 2018.

His body was found in the trunk of a vehicle after police were called to Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 18 in East Vancouver to investigate the discovery of a stolen auto.

“Investigators have confirmed that Dhoot was reported missing to the Surrey RCMP last week,” said Constable Jason Doucette, of the Vancouver Police. “Based on information collected so far, this does not appear to be a random murder.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come…


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
