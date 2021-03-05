Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey man found guilty in 2018 murder of his wife

Rizig Bona’s next court date is today

A jury has found a Surrey man guilty in the murder of his wife, IHIT says.

On Wednesday (March 3), according to a release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, the jury found 47-year-old Rizig Bona guilty of second-degree murder.

“Anida Magaya’s murder is a tragic example of the extreme consequences of domestic violence,” said Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT.

On Oct. 5, 2018, IHIT said Surrey RCMP responded to a home near 161st Street and 110th Avenue and found 42-year-old Anida Magaya “dead inside the home with significant injuries consistent with homicide.”

IHIT said Bona was arrested “a short time later” in connection with her death.

On Oct. 19, 2018, he was charged with second-degree murder.

Bona’s jury trial began in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 18, 2021, police said.

IHIT said the next court date is set for today (March 5).


