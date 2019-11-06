Surrey man facing potential charges after pipe bomb found in Kelowna car

The 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident

Police search a red Toyota Echo after a bomb scare in Kelowna on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Cap News)

A Surrey man is potentially facing charges after bomb scare in Kelowna Tuesday.

Kelowna RCMP said a red Toyota Echo was spotted in a field off Springfield Road and Cooper Road around 3:15 a.m. When police approached, the found the man inside was a prohibited driver.

The 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident.

“During his interaction with the driver, the officer spotted what appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP.

“As a precaution vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the area was diverted away from the man’s vehicle, until police could appropriately consult with the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit in Vancouver.”

The man is scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Monday.

