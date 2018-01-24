Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

Accused was arrested after police found bullet holes in two Fleetwood homes

A Surrey man has been charged with nine firearms-related offences after bullet holes were found in two Fleetwood homes.

Police say that on Dec. 18, at 4 a.m., officers were called to the 8900-block of 156A Street about one hour after a gun shot was heard.

“General duty offices found two residences with bullet holes in them,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident.”

He said John Newman, 56, of Surrey was found in one of the homes and alleged Newman was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. “The incident is not related to the gang/drug conflicts in the Lower Mainland,” Schumann said.

READ ALSO: 5 to start your day

READ ALSO: Delta Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck in Tsawwassen hit-and-run

READ ALSO: Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

Police obtained a search warrant, Schumann said, and seized seven guns, one of which had been reported stolen in 2013 after a break-in in Coquitlam. Police also seized a “small quantity of illicit drugs,” he added.

Newman was released on bail on Jan. 3 after being charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of careless use of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without being the holder of a licence or registration, one count of possession of a firearm knowing there is not licence and/or registration, one count of contravening a regulation regarding the storage of restricted weapons and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

“The seizure of seven firearms improves safety in the community,” Schumann said. “Most firearms used in crimes are domestically sourced. When they are not stored properly it makes it easier for them to be stolen for criminal use.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training
Next story
Trudeau applying pressure on U.S. in NAFTA talks

Just Posted

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

Accused was arrested after police found bullet holes in two Fleetwood homes

Third site of homeless housing project may be across from Surrey rec centre

This would be the third and final location for 160-unit modular housing project in Whalley

Kids rock at ‘Surrey Reads’ event at Guildford Town Centre

$5K donation for Read to Baby program

White Rock Coldest Night of the Year returns

Residents invited to raise money for homelessness prevention

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

New provincial health officer takes over in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry replaces retiring Dr. Perry Kendall to head public health efforts

U.S. gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Cat saved by new Langley vet fund

A local feline is back home after lifesaving surgery.

Troublesome wild turkeys ruffle feathers in southeastern B.C.

Imagine: 80 turkeys running free in your town

81-year-old woman dies in ‘serious pedestrian collision’: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are investigating the fatality on No. 1 Road and Tucker Road

BCHL Today: BCHLers own CJHL Prospects Game

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Liberals to end community mail box conversions, but won’t restore door-to-door

800,000 families who have already started walking down the street for their mail will keep mailboxes

Feds clarify LGBTQ and abortions rights attestation for summer jobs funding

The Liberal government has clarified what it would mean for organizations seeking youth summer job funding to prove they respect reproductive and other rights

Most Read