Surrey man facing nine weapons charges after gunshot heard

A Surrey man has been charged with nine firearms-related offences after bullet holes were found in two Fleetwood homes.

Police say that on Dec. 18, at 4 a.m., officers were called to the 8900-block of 156A Street about one hour after a gun shot was heard.

“General duty offices found two residences with bullet holes in them,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “Thankfully no one was injured in this incident.”

He said John Newman, 56, of Surrey was found in one of the homes and alleged Newman was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. “The incident is not related to the gang/drug conflicts in the Lower Mainland,” Schumann said.

Police obtained a search warrant, Schumann said, and seized seven guns, one of which had been reported stolen in 2013 after a break-in in Coquitlam. Police also seized a “small quantity of illicit drugs,” he added.

Newman was released on bail on Jan. 3 after being charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, two counts of careless use of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm without being the holder of a licence or registration, one count of possession of a firearm knowing there is not licence and/or registration, one count of contravening a regulation regarding the storage of restricted weapons and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

“The seizure of seven firearms improves safety in the community,” Schumann said. “Most firearms used in crimes are domestically sourced. When they are not stored properly it makes it easier for them to be stolen for criminal use.”



