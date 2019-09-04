(File Photo)

Surrey man dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Authorities are investigating an incident where a Surrey man died after falling of his fishing boat off the coast of Port Alberni Wednesday.

Port Alberni fire Chief Mike Owens said firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to help the man. The commercial fishery in the region had just opened.

“The individual was already out of the water when we were called,” said Owens. “We attempted to resuscitate the individual but were unsuccessful.”

Witnesses told RCMP there were dozens of other commercial vessels on the water who saw a lone fisherman fall into the water while tangled in his net.

Nearby fishermen pulled the man from the water and administered first aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived on scene. First responders weren’t able to save the man.

His identity has not been released but the boat was registered to him with a Surrey address. Police do not think the incident was suspicious but the BC Coroners Service is investigating.


