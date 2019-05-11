A 53-year-old Surrey man is dead following an alleged hit and run in Newton Friday night (May 10), police say. Emergency crews were on scene and the area was closed off for a period of time. (Photo: Shane MacKichan photo)

Newton

UPDATE: Suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run turns himself into Surrey RCMP

Police say a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup truck

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in Newton Friday night (May 10) has turned himself in, police say.

Surrey RCMP said a 53-year-old Surrey man was killed in the hit-and-run.

The suspect, police said, remains in custody as of Saturday morning (May 11), and the investigation is ongoing.

Surrey RCMP, according to a news release Saturday, received multiple reports that “a motorcycle had been struck by a pickup truck” on King George Boulevard, near 73rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the man was “thrown” off his motorcycle and the driver of the pickup truck “fled the scene.”

Surrey RCMP said the truck was described as “an older white pickup.”

King George Boulevard, between 72nd and 74th avenues, was closed for a period of time, but had reopened as of 2:53 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Surrey RCMP is looking for dash-cam video, witnesses of the collision, or witnesses who saw “an older white pickup either approaching or fleeing” from the crash.

People can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, referencing file number 2019-067447.


