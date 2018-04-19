Surrey man dead after semi-truck goes off road near Vavenby

The truck driver was the lone occupant of the trailer traveling from Blue River

A truck driver from Surrey is dead after going off the road and rolling into a ditch along Highway 5, just north of Vavenby in eastern B.C.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the man was found dead at the scene by police and traffic service officers on April 17 at about 7 a.m.

The unnamed Surrey man, the lone occupant, was driving a black Volvo semi-truck with a white trailer pulling a 53-foot trailer loaded with peat moss when police say he “failed to negotiate a curve.”

Road and weather conditions do not appear to be a factor, police said, and there was no evidence at the scene to suggest drug or alcohol impairment.

The highway was closed for most of Tuesday morning.

The driver’s family has been notified, and police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the driver traveling south on Highway 5 between Blue River and Vavenby to contact Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-674-2237.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

