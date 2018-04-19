Surrey man dead after semi-truck goes off road near Vavenby

The truck driver was the lone occupant of the trailer traveling from Blue River

A truck driver from Surrey is dead after going off the road and rolling into a ditch along Highway 5, just north of Vavenby in eastern B.C.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP said the man was found dead at the scene by police and traffic service officers on April 17 at about 7 a.m.

The unnamed Surrey man, the lone occupant, was driving a black Volvo semi-truck with a white trailer pulling a 53-foot trailer loaded with peat moss when police say he “failed to negotiate a curve.”

Road and weather conditions do not appear to be a factor, police said, and there was no evidence at the scene to suggest drug or alcohol impairment.

The highway was closed for most of Tuesday morning.

The driver’s family has been notified, and police are asking for any witnesses who may have seen the driver traveling south on Highway 5 between Blue River and Vavenby to contact Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-674-2237.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide
Next story
B.C.’s Family Day officially moves to third Monday in February

Just Posted

Olympic gold now official for South Surrey weightlifter

Christine Girard’s bronze medal from 2012 Olympics upgraded to gold, IOC announces

VIDEO: Murals ‘giving life to dark corners’ of Newton

BIA works to create a ‘festival alley’ in Surrey with a graffiti-focused ‘youth vibe’

Delta teen teams up with Cloverdale bakery to make cute cake pops

Aliya Grewal is only 14, but already making her mark with sugary style

VIDEO: Family asks for help finding remains of Surrey man missing for 10 years

Police suspect foul play in Kellen McElwee’s disappearance a decade ago

Langley teen signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Sixteen-year-old Grade 10 student from Langley joins MLS club

VIDEO: Work is play for this B.C. avalanche rescue dog

CARDA certified Joss’s Job is to save lives — but to her, it’s all a game

Whistler to open Canada’s first pod hotel

Pangea Pod Hotel to feature units big enough to fit a queen-sized mattress and not much else

Police investigating after Vancouver churchgoers locked inside during mass

Congregation at Standard Holiness Church found door secured from outside after hearing noises

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

Thieves target B.C. firefighters helping flood victims

The service has been helping with sandbagging efforts, as rural Oliver battles flooding

B.C. towns rank in top honeymoon destination worldwide

Vernon, Kaslo, Sunshine Coast and the Island hit Expedia.ca’s list of top 18 honeymoon destinations

Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks, becoming viral video

Did a Canadian shoot down the Red Baron? A century later, debate hasn’t quit

Om April 21, 1918 two Canadians in their canvas-covered Sopwith Camel biplanes engaged the enemy

VIDEO: Canadian teen lands invite to Royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have invited Faith Dickinson, founder of Cuddles for Cancer

Most Read