Surrey man convicted of stealing car batteries

The provincial government seized William Burgess’ truck for forfeiture

A Surrey man has been convicted in North Vancouver of two counts of theft for stealing car batteries.

As a result, the provincial government seized William Burgess’ truck for forfeiture.

Burgess was convicted on April 25.

According to Sergeant Peter DeVries, of the North Vancouver RCMP, throughout last August his city was “plagued” by 47 vehicle battery thefts and in the course of their investigation police learned that cars and trucks in Surrey, Richmond and Vancouver “were being drained of their batteries too.

READ ALSO: Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

“After sharing information that included photos and video footage from business surveillance cameras, officers were able to identify Mr. Burgess, previously known to North Vancouver for similar thefts,” Devries said. “While under police surveillance he was caught in the act, and a search warrant later executed at his home turned up batteries and other property.”

Devries said a worker was sleeping in a company truck during one of the thefts. “He woke up when he heard banging noises, and when he went out to see what it was, the suspect took off with a number of batteries in the back of his truck.”

The BC Civil Forfeiture Office seized Burgess’s 2005 GMC Canyon truck, which he used while committing the thefts, and it will be sold at auction.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria
Next story
Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

Just Posted

Surrey man convicted of stealing car batteries

The provincial government seized William Burgess’ truck for forfeiture

Surrey couple convicted of unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim sought to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day, 2018, but changed his mind

PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to OWL open house

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society gave visitors a behind-the-scenes look on May 4–5

Crash Test Dummies, Prism to headline White Rock concert series

TD Concerts to feature Canadian performers, nostalgia acts

UPDATED: ‘Minor injuries’ in South Surrey crash

Drivers were re-routed at 184 Street and 44 Avenue

VIDEO: Harrison Hot Springs welcomes Surrey dance students

Competitive high school dancers came out to Harrison to share their moves with elementary students

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Provincial plan needed to address rural homeless camps: regional district

An encampment at Borden Creek dismantled last summer but regional district was not consulted

B.C. unions expect membership gains from labour code changes

NDP government still considering response to ‘gig economy’ trend

Thousands of Canadian families could miss out on planned bump to child benefit

Feds plan to visit more than 500 Indigenous communities to get more people to take advantage of it

UPDATE: Building partially collapses under raging fire in downtown Victoria

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Remains of Calgary woman, toddler believed to have been found in woods

A suspect, who was earlier questioned in the case, has been taken into custody

Should Judge Begbie statue be removed from B.C. courthouse square?

Two New Westminster councillors’ motion will be debated and voted on Monday at a council meeting

Body of man recovered, one year after his truck plunged into Kootenay River

Difficult recovery operation due to rapidly flowing river.

Most Read