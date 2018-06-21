VPD police cruiser. (Tony Hisgett/Flickr)

Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

Ranjit Sangha remains in custody after being accused in the death of Joseph Jandrew

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with the 2017 killing of a Vancouver man.

Ranjit Sangha, 47, remains in custody charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Jandrew, Vancouver police said Thursday.

Jandrew was found suffering from stab wounds around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Commercial Drive near East 1st Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Police did not release any further information.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Oregon family found after possibly getting lost on purpose
Next story
Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Just Posted

Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Secondary getting 700-seat addition

The project will create 29 new classrooms at the crowded Surrey school

Surrey school’s Mustang Justice program wins $10,000 award

‘We try to empower kids to do amazing things’

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner calls Hayne’s comments ‘hypocritical’ and ‘unclassy’

Squamish RCMP search Alice Lake for missing Delta man

Alice Lake closed until further notice, campground remains open

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

B.C.’s children are at risk, says child sex trafficking watchdog

Cathy Peters traverses the province trying to rid B.C. of child sex trafficking

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

David and Louise Turpin have pleaded not guilty to torture, child abuse of their 12 children

Trudeau in nothern B.C. to announce pledge to protect oceans

Prime minister announces conservation agreement with 14 First Nations

Marijuana seized from Lower Mainland dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Host nation Russia remains unbeaten in Group A, tied with Uruguay

Most Read