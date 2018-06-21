Surrey man charged with murder in Vancouver man’s 2017 death

Ranjit Sangha remains in custody after being accused in the death of Joseph Jandrew

A Surrey man has been charged in connection with the 2017 killing of a Vancouver man.

Ranjit Sangha, 47, remains in custody charged with second-degree murder in the death of Joseph Jandrew, Vancouver police said Thursday.

Jandrew was found suffering from stab wounds around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Commercial Drive near East 1st Avenue. He was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

Police did not release any further information.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

