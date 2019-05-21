Surrey man charged with impersonating cop in Newton

Harmit Johal, 42, is charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and two counts of fraud

Surrey Mounties have a fraud investigation underway in Newton concerning someone posing as an undercover cop to get cash from elderly residents.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said Harmit Johal, 42, of Surrey has been charged with one count of impersonating a peace officer and two counts of fraud.

She said that on Jan. 23 police received a report of a person who allegedly posed as an undercover Mountie to get money from an elderly couple. “The suspect advised the couple that he was investigating counterfeit currency and proceeded to defraud them over a two day period,” she alleged.

Police are asking anyone who has been similarly victimized to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Sergeant Chad Greig said police “will never contact or solicit” people to check if their cash is counterfeit.

“Never give cash to someone you don’t know or are meeting for the first time,” he advises. “Contact the police immediately to verify any suspicious requests you have received.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter