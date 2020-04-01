Surrey man charged with fraud after racking up $458K in alleged credit card purchases

A 31-year-old Surrey man is facing numerous counts of fraud-related offences from an investigation that started in 2017.

Gagandeep Dhillon was charged with 28 counts of fraud-related offences on March 26, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (April 1). The release did not specify what the exact charges are.

The investigation started June 28, 2017 when Surrey RCMP “received a report from a local business that they believed their customers’ credit card data had been compromised.”

Police said that “some of the information” showed that “multiple fraudulent credit card transactions had been made using stolen data from multiple credit cards.”

As the investigation progressed, police said the incidents in Surrey were “connected to similar incidents in Richmond, where further transactions were completed using compromised credit card data.”

Surrey RCMP said that, in total, more than $458,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions were completed in Surrey and Richmond.

“This was a complex file given the volume of transactions and data which had to be investigated,” said Inspector Beth McAndie of the Surrey RCMP.

“Dealing with multiple transactions in different jurisdictions, also increased the complexity. We are very pleased to be bringing this investigation to the next step and entering the court process.”

If you have been the victim of credit card fraud Surrey RCMP is recommending you do the following:

• Contact your bank or credit card companies to inform them

• Contact credit bureaus and have fraud alerts placed on your credit reports

• Notify police and record your police file number

• Report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or 1-888-495-8501

For more information on frauds and scams, visit the Surrey RCMP website.



