Surrey man charged in fatal Coquitlam traffic crash

Adam Goulding, 31, of Surrey has been charged with driving without due care and attention, under the Motor Vehicle Act, in connection with a three-car crash that killed two girls and a woman in Coquitlam last year.

It happened April 28, 2017 on Lougheed Highway just north of Pitt River Road. The girls were ages three and nine, and the woman was 30 years old.

“We spoke with victims, witnesses, experts in digital data retrieval and vehicle manufacturers to gather every possible piece of evidence,” Corporal Michael McLaughin, of the Coquitlam RCMP. “We only hope this provides the victims’ families some measure of closure.”



