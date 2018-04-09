Delta Police investigate a three-vehicle accident in Surrey on April 2, 2018 that they say may be connected to an armed robbery in Ladner earlier that day. Shane MacKichan photo

Surrey man charged in connection to Delta robbery

Vehicle allegedly used to flee the Ladner robbery on April 2 caused a three-vehicle crash in Surrey

A Surrey man has been charged following a robbery in Delta last week.

According to a Delta Police press release issued this afternoon, Harkamai Singh Hira, 31, of Surrey has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of using an imitation firearm while attempting to commit the indictable offence of robbery.

At around noon on Monday, April 2, a business in the 5200-block of Ladner Trunk Road reported an armed robbery involving a firearm.

A short time later, Delta Police located a vehicle suspected of being involved in the robbery and activated emergency equipment in an attempt to stop it. Instead, the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic in the 12600-block of 68th Avenue in Surrey, causing a three-vehicle collision.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect arrested after Surrey crash

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot but the passenger was arrested by police. DPD officers recovered a number of items stolen from the business, as well as a replica handgun.

“We know news of this robbery was concerning to Ladner residents and businesses, so we wanted to make sure our community was provided with an update,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in a press release.

Police say Hira was previously known to them and is currently in custody awaiting his next court appearance on April 17.

The driver of the suspect vehicle remains at large, and Delta Police are continuing their investigation.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior
Next story
UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Just Posted

House fire kills two in Surrey

The fire happened at 9488 163rd Street, at 7 a.m. Monday

Surrey man charged in connection to Delta robbery

Vehicle allegedly used to flee the Ladner robbery on April 2 caused a three-vehicle crash in Surrey

Humboldt Broncos crash victim Jaxon Joseph remembered for work ethic, positivity

Former Surrey Eagle played in BC Hockey League in 2015/16

Surrey teachers to get appreciated Saturday night

They’ll be the star attraction at free “Teachers Appreciation Gala” at Chandos Pattison auditorium

VIDEO: Surrey brothers work toward a ‘Foam-Free Vaisakhi’

With environment in mind, siblings encourage Vaisakhi vendors to ditch styrofoam for compostable alternatives

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Longer unpaid leave offered for B.C. parents

Extensions for death of child, caring for dying relative

Taggart and Killeen depart CTV News Vancouver

Co-anchors exit news outlet amid ‘major refresh’ at station

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Wanted: volunteers for CN station in historic Fort Langley

Langley Heritage Society calls for helpers at notable tourist attraction

High snowpack could lead to floods in wildfire-ravaged B.C. interior

Provincial snowpack sits at 127 per cent as of April 1

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

UPDATE: Worker dies after floating excavator flips at B.C. mine

Elk Valley RCMP and Ministry of Mines were dispatched to industrial incident

UBC president apologizes for ‘failing to confront’ over residential schools

The university’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre opened on Monday

Most Read