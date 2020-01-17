Surrey man charged in 2019 Vancouver homicide

Chad Harry, 32, charged with second-degree murder in killing of 35-year-old Cong Tran

Vancouver police say a Surrey man has been charged in the killing of a man in the city’s Downtown Eastside in April of 2019.

Chad Harry, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in a “serious assault” that killed 35-year-old Cong Tran, according to a Vancouver Police Department release Friday (Jan. 17) . Harry is in custody.

Officers responded to a report about a “serious assault” on April 1, near East Hastings Street and Heatley Avenue, VPD said.

Tran was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries on April 6.

“Investigators identified a suspect very quickly,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin. “The victim and suspect had an altercation that led to the assault.”

Visintin said investigators have been “working to build evidence” for charges over the last 10 months.

VPD said there were 10 homicides in Vancouver in 2019.

